Mamata promises mobile phones for ICDS workers, to frame policy

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the ICDS workers across the state will also get mobile phones like the Asha workers.

Banerjee said: “Tender have already been floated in respect of purchasing mobile phones for the Asha workers.” She directed the Chief Secretary to make a policy for the same and praised the Asha workers and the ICDS workers for their role during times of Covid pandemic.

Banerjee added that the state government has also hiked the remuneration of the Asha and ICDS workers. “The Central government used to give 90 per cent of the remuneration of ICDS workers and has now reduced it to 40 per cent. Hence, we have to dole out a maximum for paying them. If they stay well, our mothers and sisters will also remain well,” she maintained. She further announced that the Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) will be held from January 24 to February 1.

Benefits of 37 projects will be delivered through Duare Sarkar this time. Considering the fact that Murshidabad district has a number of bidi workers, Banerjee announced setting up of a dedicated hospital in the district for them.

“We are identifying a site for such a hospital. We are hopeful that in the next two years, it will be a reality,” she added.