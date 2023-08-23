Mamata promises Bengal’s migrant labourers ample job opportunities

Inaugurating a cluster of projects and sanctioning certificates under various schemes relating to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, urged migrant labourers to work in Bengal and not risk their lives by going out in search of livelihood.

At the event, the Chief Minister said that Bengal is in the first position in India in respect to the MSME sector. There are about 90 lakh MSME units in Bengal, she highlighted, adding that as part of the recently concluded MSME month, over Rs 675 crore loan was approved to help small-time entrepreneurs, who registered at the camps organised under the programme.

Virtually inaugurating two outlets of ‘Banglar Saree’ at Dakshinapan (South Kolkata) and Digha, which aims to promote the works of the Bengal weavers, she said that in days to come, she wants more of such outlets in the districts for which space will be provided by the state government. She remarked that this would also generate a substantial amount of employment.

Laying the foundation stone, she highlighted that at Nungi, Maheshtala, a mega textile hub is being set up which will have 3000 stalls.

Another apparel hub will also come up here with the help of a private company. She highlighted that the state government disburses Rs 2 lakh as compensation to farmers in case of death under the Krishak Bandhu scheme and now the same could be availed by textile weavers in case of serious injury.

During the event, she also handed over 22 Bhabishyat Credit Cards, a scheme that seeks to financially support the MSME enterprises in the state.

Mamata urged labourers not to go out of the state in search of livelihood. She said that the state government has and will be creating more employment opportunities for them in the state.

Citing examples, she highlighted that Howrah itself now has about 603 clusters while more than 100 industrial parks have been set up. She added that the state government is taking steps to set up more 35 industrial parks. She highlighted that five green cracker clusters are being established across the state.

She promised that the principal focus point of this year’s Bengal Global Business Summit will be the MSMEs so more avenues for investment can be explored. She also instructed CREDAI Bengal to engage skilled labourers from Malda, Dinajpur and Murshidabad in real estate construction work. Further, she instructed the chief secretary of the state to look into whether an insurance policy can be made for migrant labourers. She highlighted there are several lands where coastal aquaculture (bheris) is carried out and many of them are falling in the hands of land grabbers.“State government will auction some of these to fetch more revenues for the state treasury,” she remarked.