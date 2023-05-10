Mamata presents ‘Banga Ratna’ to Bethune Collegiate School

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday presented the state's top honour 'Banga Ratna' to Bethune Collegiate School on the occasion of its 175th year and expressed her optimism that the institution will one day occupy the number one position among all schools across the globe.

Banerjee also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the state Education department for further infrastructural development of the school.

While handing over the prestigious ‘Banga Ratna’ that comprises a trophy, citation and a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the acting headmistress of the school Sabari Bhattacharjee, Banerjee said: “This is our small grant to Bethune Collegiate School for making the state government proud through its journey.”

She reiterated that “it is a matter of pride for all of us that Bethune Collegiate School has attained such pre-eminence in the country and the world.

You will one day occupy the number one place among all schools in the world,”

Banerjee said amidst thunderous applause of students, guardians, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni of the state-run school.



Hailing the contributions of the institution in the advancement of women’s education, Banerjee said: “175 years is not a matter of joke. It began as a sapling and now you have transformed it into a full-grown tree. When the school started its journey, no one could have thought of women’s education. We are celebrating 75 years of Independence and you (Bethune Collegiate School) are now 175 years old. You have played a role in the fight for independence as well as in the Renaissance. You have played your part in spreading awareness about women’s education. Today we talk of women empowerment but to talk about the same 175 years back was extremely significant.” Harping on women’s empowerment & women’s education, she said no society can thrive if girls are not educated and empowered.

Banerjee appreciated the role of students of the school who have made their mark and excelled in every field and referred to them as the true embodiment of ‘Nari Shakti, Matri Shakti’ (women empowerment).

‘’The teachers of this school are imparting knowledge related to wisdom, unity, compassion, and humanity to make our daughters multifaceted — excelling in various fields. It has been Bengal which had pioneered women’s emancipation. Our history is the history of pride, tolerance, and progressiveness. Nowhere else will you find so much tolerance,” Banerjee maintained.

She added that Bengal is the soil of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had coined the phrase ‘Jai Hind’ instilling patriotic fervour among people. “Bengal is the place where Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) set up his base in 1947 and launched an indefinite fast to stop riots engulfing the whole country. We have renovated that house in Beliaghata area of the city,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister released a coffee table book on Bethune’s 175-year journey while a small documentary depicting the journey of the school was also showcased at the programme.

Education minister Bratya Basu, state Women and Child Development minister Shashi Panja, MP from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandyopadhyay were present at the event.

The school, which was set up by John ED Bethune, in north Kolkata with 21 students in 1849, is rated as one of the best girls’ boarding schools in the city.