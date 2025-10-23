Mamata prays for President’s long life after Kerala incident

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed relief that President Droupadi Murmu narrowly escaped a major accident during her visit to Kerala. Banerjee prayed for her long and healthy life.

“Thank God that our President Droupadi Murmu ji could avert a major accident today morning during her visit to Kerala. Pray for her long and healthy life,” Banerjee posted on her X handle .

Banerjee’s post came amidst messages of concern and good wishes from across the political fraternity for the President’s safety and well-being.

The wheels of the helicopter that carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam when it landed on Wednesday morning.