Mamata prays for all at Kalighat

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Kalighat Temple and Nakuleshwar Bhairav Temple on the eve of the Bengali new year and prayed for the well being and prosperity of the people.



“I prayed for the people of this country. I sought blessings so that each one of us stay healthy and happy. I express my best wishes on the eve of the Bengali new year. Let the new year showcase Bengal in the world arena in a better way,” Banerjee told the media outside Kalighat temple.

Trinamool Congress tweeted: “Let’s welcome the Bengali New Year with open arms and warm wishes! Our Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial sought blessings at Kalighat & Nakuleshwar Bhairav Temple for Bengal’s prosperity. The Trinamool family wishes you a joyous and successful year ahead. Shubho Noboborsho!”

On the other hand, Raj Bhavan is all set to open its doors to welcome the common people to its so far enigmatic confines on Poila Boisakh (April 15, 2023) in a new and colorful way.

A press statement issued by Rah Bhavan said: “The day starts at 7 AM with a message of peace when a colorful Peace Run of one thousand NCC cadets would roam the streets of Kolkata on Poila Boishakh. The Run, organized by the NCC, West Bengal & Sikkim will be flagged off by the Hon’ble Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose from Raj Bhavan. A cycle rally of 200 Governor’s Cycle Brigade cyclists will take to the streets just after the NCC cadets.”

A heritage walk, in collaboration with the Indian Museum, will be inaugurated at 10.30 am as a part of Jana Raj Bhavan initiative.