Mamata postpones Punjab tour

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the postponement of her scheduled trip to Punjab.



“I was supposed to go to Punjab. I was also scheduled to hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But considering the farmers’ protest across the country, I have postponed my visit. I have informed Arvind Kejriwal that I will not be going. I believe that standing by the farmers should be our priority right now. We should all stand by the farmers’ movement,” Banerjee said at the state Assembly. She slammed the BJP over the ongoing farmer’s protest, claiming that the saffron party is running a “government of Ravan” at the Centre, which has crossed all limits of civility.

“Farmers are protesting and the country is burning. But the BJP is unperturbed. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas. The day farmers reach Delhi, the BJP leaders will understand the reality,” she thundered.