Mamata poised to attend NITI Aayog meet on July 27

Kolkata: Putting political and ideological differences with the ruling party at the Centre aside, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to attend NITI Aayog’s ninth governing council meeting on July 27 in Delhi for a greater cause.



The meeting, centred on the grand vision document ‘Vikshit Bharat@2047,’ aims to chart India’s course towards becoming a $30 trillion developed economy by 2047, marking the 100th anniversary of its Independence.

PM Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s ninth Governing Council meeting.

It is going to be Banerjee’s first meeting with Modi after this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Both political leaders intensified their attacks on each other during the campaign for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, where Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool improved its tally from 22 seats in Bengal in 2019 to 29 seats in 2024, while the BJP’s numbers dropped from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 in 2024.

BJP had faced a poll debacle despite repeated campaigns by the PM. But now for the country’s growth, Banerjee may share the stage with Modi in the national capital if everything goes as per plans.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sources said that PM Modi is keen on meeting Banerjee so that the state’s issues can be heard in the national arena.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers of all states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047 that encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

According to sources, Banerjee will visit Delhi on July 25 and she will be on a 4-day tour to the national capital. She is expected to return to Kolkata on July 28. She may hold an important meeting with her party MPs on July 26 to chalk out what would be the party’s strategy in the Parliament during the upcoming Budget session.

However, it is not yet known if she will meet any stalwart leaders of the INDIA bloc during her stay in Delhi. But in an interesting development, it was learnt that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also attend the meeting on July 26.