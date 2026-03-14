Mamata plans development boards for five marginalised communities

Kolkata: Ahead of the crucial state Assembly elections, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the creation of five new cultural and development boards for marginalised communities, including Munda, Kora, and Dom, to promote their development and preserve their cultural heritage.



The boards would be established for people from the Munda (Scheduled Tribe), Kora (ST), Dom (Scheduled Caste), Kumbhakar (Other Backward Class), and Sadgope (OBC) communities.

These join more than 20 such boards established for various communities in the state. It was learnt that boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to announce the setting up of five new boards. In a post on X, Banerjee said: “I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC), and Sadgope (OBC) communities. These communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal. My heartiest congratulations to all of them.”

She further added: “These boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth. Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-round development.”

Reminding her government’s commitment towards marginalised communities, Banerjee also stated: “Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-round development. Our commitment to Ma, Mati, Manush means we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support. Jai Bangla!”

The ruling Trinamool Congress has hailed Banerjee’s announcement. State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda, who is from the Santal community stated that the latest cultural and development boards show that the Chief Minister respects all communities.

Since 2013, the Bengal government has constituted many community development boards for specific tribal, SC, and OBC communities. Initially, several such boards were set up in the Darjeeling Hills, including those for the Lepcha, Sherpa, Tamang, and Bhutia communities between 2013 and 2015. In May 2017, the state Cabinet approved the Rajbanshi Culture and Development Board.

In November 2018, the government set up the Namasudra and Matua Development Boards.