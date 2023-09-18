Mamata pitches Bengal as global tourism destination

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reached Barcelona and witnessed cultural performances in Spain while pitching Bengal as a global tourist destination.



Mamata highlighted how Shantiniketan has been declared a world heritage by UNESCO. She said Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore too has a strong connection with Spain. India is all about diversity, she remarked and said: “This is our origin”. She remarked how the national anthem of India is inclusive.

She also pointed out that earlier UNESCO recognised the Durga Puja in Bengal. “It’s a big festival. If you have time, please visit Bengal during this festival time. UNESCO declared Durga Puja as an intangible heritage. Bengal is a destination for tourism. Our cultural domain is very powerful,” she remarked. She pitched Bengal as a global tourist destination.

She said democracy is an essential ingredient in India. “During election time, political parties compete with each other but at other times we all believe in fraternity.” She said that she visits events of all religions.

Mamata said she is a believer of humanism without which the human race cannot survive. She also highlighted how sports have good prospects in Bengal if talents are nurtured. She said that the Bengal government has launched an app for NRIs ‘Apan Bangla’. “If you want to invest, or face a problem, please contact,” she said. “Come and enjoy Bengal and absorb its essence.”

She also pitched about the transfer of technology for industry. “We already have land bank policy for setting up industry,” she said and also highlighted the rate at which factories are being set up in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee also said that she had the privilege of visiting the esteemed Indian community in Barcelona.

“As I met with our Indian brothers and sisters, I was deeply moved by the strong sense of cultural heritage and camaraderie that binds us

together, transcending borders and distances,” she said.

The enthusiasm, passion, and resilience of our diaspora in Barcelona serves as a testament to their indomitable spirit, she added.

“Let’s continue to strengthen our global connections and work together for a brighter future!” Mamata further said.