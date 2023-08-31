Mamata pillories BJP for misinterpreting her words to mislead Rajbanshi people

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of misinterpreting her TMCP Foundation Day speech to mislead the Rajbanshi community for the sake of the saffron brigade’s divisive politics for electoral gains.



Banerjee, who is presently visiting Mumbai to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, took to her social media account to criticise the BJP for allegedly distorting her words to spread hate among the Rajbanshi community against the ruling party of the state.

Mamata wrote on her X account: “My love & respect for the Rajbanshi culture reflects in our vision & work for upliftment of the community. Shame on the traitors of Bengal who inject their hatred into my statements of love, unity, & profound respect for our people. By deliberately misinterpreting my figure of speech, the BJP has exposed its own casteist mentality and divisive politics. INDIA will teach them a lesson!” It was learnt that the inception of this conflict lies in the speech that Banerjee gave on the occasion of Trinamool Chatra Parishad’s 26th Foundation Day. She was training her guns at the BJP on that day, speaking on how the country is allegedly being divided by the BJP and the need to keep all communities united to fight the “autocracy” prevailing in the country. While expressing how much she respects every community and religion, she had compared them to parts of a human body.

In this, she called the Rajbanshi and Matua communities her legs. The Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari took to social media to write that the Chief Minister had insulted the Rajbanshi community by comparing them with legs. He said that to express love or respect towards someone, one generally compares the other with their hearts or strong hands, but comparing someone with legs is an insult. He alleged that Mamata’s use of the expression was intentional because she allegedly views such communities as “vote banks”.