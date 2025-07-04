Mamata performs ‘aarati’ at ISKCON’s Rath Yatra festival

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performed ‘Aarati’ at ISKCON’s Rath Yatra festival at Brigade Parade ground on Thursday and prayed to Lord Jagannath for peace and welfare of people.

The Chief Minister performed the ‘Aarati’ of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra and offered fruits at their feet.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said: “On the day of the main Rath Yatra, I visited the Jagannath Temple in Digha. Today, I feel truly blessed to be part of the Maha Aarti here in Kolkata. I pray to Lord Jagannath to bless Bengal, the entire country, and the world with peace, happiness,

and prosperity.”

Banerjee also recited a Sanskrit shloka dedicated to Lord Jagannath. She also extended warm greetings and best wishes to all devotees and citizens on the occasion of ‘Ulto Rath’.

The venue had robust security arrangements in place.

Banerjee could not visit the ISKCON Temple in Kolkata on Rath Yatra day, as she was in Digha to inaugurate the coastal town’s first-ever grand Jagannath Dham celebration.