Mamata pens poem on occasion of Lakshmi Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a poem on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja and dedicated it to the women of Bengal whom she fondly called ‘Lakhsmi meye’.



Banerjee not only posted her poem on social media but also extended greetings to the people of Bengal on Lakshmi Puja. She said that if the women of Bengal are happy, the ‘Biswa Bangla’ will also be happy.

The Bengal government has already promoted the brand Bengal in the international arena in various fields. The five day extravaganzas in the shape of Durga Puja have cemented the place of Bengal in the international arena. Durga puja has received UNESCO recognition and therefore “brand Bengal” (Biswa Bangla) has been well established by the current government. Even the Durga Puja carnival saw an unprecedented success with the UNESCO representatives getting awe-struck by the glitz and glamour of the carnival.

On her social media post on Saturday, Banerjee depicted the various qualities of Bengal’s women through her poem.

“Aamar Lakhsmi Aajker Dine Sabare Kore Awabhan; Aamra Lakhsmi Klanti Bhule Gaye Jiboner Joyogan; Aamar Lakhsmi Gram e Gunj e Maatir Ghore Alo; Aamar Lakhsmi Muri Peyaz-er Shantir Duut Bhalo…….

The state on Saturday witnessed a significant phenomenon with lunar eclipse and Lakshmi Puja coinciding on the same day. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja was observed across Bengal. It is generally held on the night of the full moon in the month of Aswin. It is also known as Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. Kojagara Puja is particularly significant in the eastern states of India, such as Bengal, Odisha and Assam. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, descends to Earth to bless her devotees.

Lunar eclipse takes place when the earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the moon. It is a time of spiritual significance for many people. In Hinduism, the Moon is a sacred symbol of purity and enlightenment.