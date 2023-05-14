Mamata pens poem for her mother as a tribute on Mother’s Day

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday penned a poem in Bengali titled 'Ma' (Mother) as a tribute to her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day and posted it on her Facebook page. Banerjee had lost her mother Gayatri Devi in December 2017.



The poem having five stanzas substantiates Banerjee’s emotions and feelings for her mother. It further reiterates how a mother consoles and rejuvenates her children during the trials and tribulations of life. The pain and loneliness of a person who is bereft of their mother’s love due to some misfortune has also been depicted through her poem.

Banerjee was born to Gayatri and Promileswar Banerjee on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata. For Banerjee, who pulled off a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress putting an end to 34 years of Left Front rule in the state, her mother was a source of inspiration throughout her political career.

Often during her campaign, Banerjee had said: "Amar maai amar shob kichhu. Ma chhara amar kono poribar nei. Manushi-i-amar poribar (My mother is my everything. Apart from her I have no other family. The people are my family).

She had once said that her mother used to give her Rs 10 everyday as pocket money and Rs 100 before she travelled to Delhi.

She used to save the money given to her by her mother and spent it during Kali Puja every year. Mamata has been organising the Puja at her residence in South Kolkata since 1978 when she was a student leader.