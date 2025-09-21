Mamata pens 16 songs for new Puja album ‘Durga Angan’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday released the festival issue of the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, with the cover designed by her.

At the same programme, Banerjee launched her new album of Puja songs, Durga Angan. The 16 songs, penned by the Chief Minister, have been sung by noted artistes, including Nachiketa, Rupankar, Raghav, Monomoy, Emon, Hari, Trisha, Babul Supriyo, Jeet, Indranil and Sriradha Banerjee.

“After Jagannath Dham in Digha, we are building a Durga temple in New Town. I have also named it Durga Angan. Bengal is the courtyard of Mother Durga. It will take at least two years to complete the temple. We do not want to do things in a hurry—the work should be done properly so that it is strong,” Banerjee said.

She also shared the YouTube link of the album from the dais, encouraging people to listen to the songs. “I pray to Devi Durga to make the lives of every person in Bengal bright,” she added. The programme was attended by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, minister and Jago Bangla editor Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, and other senior leaders.

On her Facebook page, Banerjee wrote: “I think this issue of Jago Bangla is a valuable addition to the vast festival literature on Durga Puja in Bengal. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone associated with this publication.”

In her writings for the special issue, Banerjee invoked history, the freedom struggle and contemporary politics to call for unity against division and deprivation. She asserted that there can be no compromise when it comes to Bengali identity, the Bengali language and the pride of Bengal.