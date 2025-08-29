Mamata penning book on Indian PMs; set for release at next year’s Book Fair

Kolkata: Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that she is writing a memoir chronicling her personal experience with several prime ministers of India. Banerjee said that the book will be released at the Kolkata Book Fair next year.

It is assumed that the book will offer rare insights about the political stalwarts of the country. Speaking at TMCP foundation day rally, Banerjee said: “I have seen many prime ministers up close. Now, I will write a book about my experience with them. It will be released at the book fair.”

Banerjee is among the few active leaders in Indian politics to have worked closely with several prime ministers, from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, and even served under the NDA regime led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee after breaking away from the Congress.

“I have been a Central minister eight times. I handled Railways, coal, women and child development. I will write how I saw many of the Indian Prime Ministers,” she added.