Mamata pays tribute to Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniv

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniversary.

“Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary,” Banerjee wrote on X. Banerjee on social media also paid homage to Malviya on his birth anniversary. She posted on X: “My tribute to the great freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, on his birth anniversary.”

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India for three terms between 1996 and 2004, and Banerjee was part of his Cabinet as the Railway and Coal ministers.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

The Centre observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day. December 25, 2025 is the 101st birth anniversary of Vajpayee.