Mamata pays tribute to Thakur Panchanan Barma in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Monday afternoon, beginning her three-day visit to North Bengal. After her arrival, she paid respects at the statue of Rajbanshi icon Panchanan Barma.

Her flight landed at Bagdogra Airport around 3:30 pm, from where she travelled by road to Noukaghat in Siliguri. There, on the occasion of the 91st death anniversary of social reformer Thakur Panchanan Barma, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute at his statue. Earlier during the day the Chief Minister, using her official X handle had paid obeisance to the leader.

After the ceremony, Banerjee proceeded to Uttarkanya, the North Bengal branch secretariat, where she is scheduled to stay at the Kanyashree Guest House during her visit.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will travel by road to Jalpaiguri to attend a government welfare distribution programme at the ABC Ground around noon. She will return to Uttarkanya in the evening and spend the night there as well. The Chief Minister is scheduled to conclude her visit on September 11 and return to Kolkata. Meanwhile, elaborate police security arrangements have been put in place in both Siliguri and Jalpaiguri to ensure the Chief Minister’s programme is held smoothly.