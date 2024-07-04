Mamata pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on death anniv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary and said that he was a great monk patriot who taught us to love our religion and country without being divisive.

“Remembering Swami Vivekananda on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary today. My tributes to the great monk-patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being sectarian or divisive,” she posted on X. Swami Vivekananda, who died on July 4, 1902, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses. He spread Vedanta philosophy in the West and established the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission to serve the poor.