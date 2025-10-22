Mamata pays tribute to soldiers of INA

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA) on the anniversary of its formation.

“Today marks the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. My heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian National Army who fought valiantly for India’s freedom under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the Chief Minister said in a social media message.

Subhash Chandra Bose revived INA and took command of it that year, establishing the Provisional Government of Free India in Singapore on October 21, 1943. Although Banerjee refrained from giving any subtle political message through her social media post on Azad Hind government anniversary.

Meanwhile, Banerjee in January this year had demanded declassification of files of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from the central archives by the Centre. The Bengal government has already declassified 64 files in the state archive. She has also been demanding that Netaji’s birthday should be declared as a national holiday by the Centre. The Bengal Chief Minister often says that she feels sad when she thinks that people do not know what actually happened to Netaji, one of the greatest sons of the country.