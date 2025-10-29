Mamata pays tribute to Sister Nivedita on her birth anniv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, paid rich tributes to Sister Nivedita on her birth anniversary, recalling with deep reverence the Irish disciple of Swami Vivekananda and her lifelong dedication to the people of Bengal and India.

“On the birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita, I fondly recall with deep reverence this noble woman who, after receiving initiation from Swami Vivekananda, dedicated her entire life to the service of the people of Bengal and India. Her contributions to the lives of Bengalis, Indian society, and the awakening of women remain eternally memorable,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives taken by the state government in recognition of Sister Nivedita’s contributions. “We established a general degree college in Hastings House, Alipore, Kolkata, which I named ‘Sister Nivedita College’. There is also a private university named after her, approved and supported by the state government. Our government has also taken steps to acquire and restore two long-neglected buildings associated with her memory—her workplace in Bagbazar and ‘Roy Villa’ in Darjeeling, where she stayed for some time—ensuring their heritage-compliant restoration. Both buildings have been handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission for appropriate use. These centres have now become destinations for many people,” Banerjee stated.

She also recalled being present in London at the unveiling of a heritage blue plaque at the house associated with Sister Nivedita’s memory.

“May her ideals of humanity continue to guide us,” Banerjee wrote.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid homage to Sister Nivedita, describing her as a “remarkable social reformer”. “May her unwavering dedication to selfless service and societal upliftment continue to guide us all,” he posted on X.