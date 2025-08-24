Mamata pays tribute to Sikh teachings on Prakash Purab

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Sunday that the Sikh credo of courageous and compassionate humanism had inspired Rabindranath Tagore and our Renaissance figures, and they inspire us even today.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee conveyed her sincere greetings to her Sikh brothers and sisters on the solemn and sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

“The spiritual and moral teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji continue to illumine our paths, emphasising values of equality and fraternity. The Sikh credo of courageous and compassionate humanism inspired Tagore and our Renaissance figures, and they inspire us even today. In us, the credo has been internalized and my respectful visits to the Gurdwaras represent that tradition only,” she wrote on her X handle. Banerjee has always batted for religious harmony and has ensured that in Bengal people from all communities, caste and creed live peacefully.

Banerjee during February last year had strongly condemned a ‘Khalistani’ slur on IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, allegedly by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and termed it as an attempt to undermine the reputation of Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation.