Mamata pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel & Indira Gandhi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, remembered India’s first deputy Prime Minister and Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

She stated that Patel’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and integration continue to leave a lasting legacy for generations.

In a post on X, Banerjee on Friday wrote: “Solemnly remembering the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. His remarkable contributions to India’s freedom struggle and integration continue to leave a lasting legacy for generations.”

Taking to X, Banerjee further stated: “Respectfully remembering Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary.”

Indira Gandhi was the third and first female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, offered floral tributes at Delhi’s Shakti Sthal, where the late leader was cremated.