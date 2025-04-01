Mamata pays tribute to Rizwanur Rahman, interacts with family

Kolkata: Accompanied by her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress supremo on Saturday paid a visit to the residence of late Rizwanur Rahman at Tiljala Lane in Park Circus after attending Eid-ul-Fitr celebration on Red Road and offered prayers at the epitaph of Rizwanur in front of the house.

She got down from her car near Lal Masjid and walked down the lanes and reached Rahman’s house. Banerjee waved hands towards the people standing on the roadside.

She also greeted the people. She spoke to the family members of Rahman and put garlands on the epitaph of Rahman. She along with Abhishek spent some time at their house.

Rizwanur Rahman was a 30-year-old computer graphics trainer who was allegedly driven into committing suicide and his body was

recovered from railway tracks in Patipukur on September 2007. Rizwanur allegedly had a love affair with the daughter of a noted industrialist.

The Chief Minister had visited Rizwanur’s residence on several occasions in the past. Rukbanur Rahman, Rizwanur’s elder brother is a Trinamool Congress MLA.