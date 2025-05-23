Mamata pays tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his birth anniversary and described him as a pioneer figure of Indian modernity.

She said Roy is remembered by people at every step of their lives. “I pay my humble tributes today, on his birthday, to Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer figure of Indian modernity and the great social reformer,” Banerjee posted on X.

“Ram Mohan was the first major figure of the Indian Renaissance and a visionary for enlightened and nationalist India. We remember him at every step of our life even today,” she added. Born in 1772, Roy was a prominent Indian social reformer, scholar and religious leader, often referred to as the ‘Father of Indian Renaissance’.

He played a pivotal role in shaping modern India by advocating for social, religious and educational reforms. Roy was known for his efforts in abolishing Sati and promoting widow remarriage. He died in 1833.