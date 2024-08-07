Mamata pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 83rd death anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 83rd death anniversary. Banerjee said that Tagore’s ideology has been the guiding force for the people of Bengal.

“On the death anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respect...He surrounds us every day of the year, every moment. His ideology is our path. He is our guide,” she said on X. Tagore died in 1941 on ‘Baishe Shravan’ (the 22nd day of Shravan month in the Bengali calendar) and Bengalis all around the globe observe the day.