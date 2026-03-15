Mamata pays tribute to Nandigram martyrs

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Nandigram incident. She commemorated the tragic events of March 2007 when 14 protesters were killed during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests in East Midnapore district.

Banerjee honoured the victims by highlighting their sacrifices and recognising March 14 as ‘Farmers’ Day’ in their memory, emphasising the vital role of farmers as ‘pride of the state’ and food providers. Banerjee also reiterated support for farmers through state schemes providing financial aid.

In a post on X, Banerjee has given a detailed account of what her government has done for the farmers. The Bengal government observes this day as Farmers’ Day every year. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari also paid floral tributes at local martyrs’ memorials, labelling March 14, 2007, a ‘cursed day’ in the state’s history.