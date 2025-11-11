Mamata pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, recalling his role as a freedom fighter and educationist who stood for communal harmony.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony, a great freedom fighter, educationist and former Union Minister, on his birth anniversary,” Banerjee posted on X.

Maulana Azad, the country’s first Education minister, was one of the leading figures of India’s freedom struggle and played a key role in shaping the nation’s education policy after Independence.

His birth anniversary is observed as the ‘National Education Day’ to honour his contributions to education and nation-building.