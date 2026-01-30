Mamata pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, recalls his ideals of unity

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, remembering his enduring ideals of unity and inclusiveness.



Invoking Gandhiji’s message, Banerjee said the values upheld by the Father of the Nation continue to guide and reinforce India’s democratic spirit, reiterating that his vision of a united India remains at the very core of the country’s democracy.

India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs’ Day to honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. In a post on X, Banerjee wrote: “Solemnly remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhiji’s vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy.”