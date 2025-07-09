Mamata pays tribute to Jyoti Basu on his birth anniversary

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid respect to former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on his birth anniversary on social media.

July 8 is the birth anniversary of Basu.

In her social media post, Banerjee on Tuesday stated: “I pay respect to the former chief minister of the state Jyoti Basu on his birth anniversary.” The political observers said that Banerjee also keeps the political decency ahead.

When she was a Railway minister, Banerjee had developed a cordial relationship with Basu in the years before his death and after he stepped down as chief minister of West Bengal. Banerjee had called Basu a tall political figure in the country and credited him for the formation of the Left Front government in the state.

When Basu was admitted to the hospital, Banerjee rushed there to see him. Banerjee had also stated that she had good contact with Basu for the last 10 years of his life.