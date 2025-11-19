Mamata pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

“Sincere tribute to former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Gandhi, India’s first and only woman prime minister, was born on November 19, 1917.

Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.