Mamata pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, paid homage to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister, paying her respect to the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution in a post on X, said: “Solemnly remembering the Father of the Constitution of India, Dr B R Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary.” Banerjee, also marked the day, referring to Ambedkar as the ‘Father of the Constitution,’ underscoring his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes.

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on the other hand also paid his respect saying Ambedkar’s vision for an inclusive society continues to inspire us and guide us on our path ahead. “HG pays his homage and honours the legacy of one of the greatest sons of India, Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. This day is a befitting occasion to pledge for promoting equality, justice, and social harmony,” a statement released by the Raj Bhavan said. “The architect of our Constitution, Dr Ambedkar was a luminary and a multi-faceted personality who excelled as a statesman, eminent jurist, philosopher, orator, writer, scholar apart from being a social reformer,” it added.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle to empower Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution. Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study abroad. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society made him a committed social reformer. He was also India’s first Law minister.

Trinamool Congress’ Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee also paid his tribute to Ambedkar on social media.

“Heartfelt tribute to Ambedkar on His birth Anniversary. Throughout His life, he dedicated himself to building a society where justice and equality prevailed. On this day, let us resolve to uphold his ideals and imbibe his teachings in our lives,” Abhishek said in a social media post.