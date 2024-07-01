Mamata pays tribute to Bengal’s first CM Bidhan Chandra Roy

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to the first chief minister of the state Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary, which is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day.

Banerjee also wished the doctors, nurses and other health workers on the occasion.

“My tributes to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, and a legendary physician, on his birth and death anniversary. My regards and best wishes to all the doctors, nurses and health workers of Bengal and the country on this very special occasion of ‘National

Doctors’ Day’ for their selfless and dedicated services,” she posted on X.

“It is with the committed support of my colleagues in the health sector that our government has been able to revolutionise the sector in Bengal in the last 13 years. Free treatment in government hospitals, cashless and virtually free treatment in private hospitals also under our Swasthya Sathi, many new medical colleges, hospitals, health centres and medical services - all these are our tributes to the cause of health,” she added.

The state government has declared a half-day holiday for all its departments, except the Revenue department, in Roy’s memory. The first National Doctor’s Day was celebrated in 1991 to pay tribute to Roy’s contributions to the health sector of the country.

Roy, a Congress leader who was called the architect of modern Bengal, was born on this day in 1882 and died in 1962. He was the chief minister of the state from 1950 to 1962.

He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1961, and during his tenure as the CM, he played a crucial role in laying the foundation of cities such as Kalyani, Durgapur and Salt Lake, and setting up several institutions, including IIT-Kharagpur.With agency inputs