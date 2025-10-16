Mamata pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday.

The CM remembered the late scientist and visionary leader for his contributions to the country.

“Solemnly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He was a great scientist and visionary leader, whose dedication and humility continue to motivate people to dream big and work for the nation’s progress,” Banerjee posted on X. Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007, and was widely

recognised for his work in the fields of aerospace engineering and his pivotal role in the nation’s

nuclear programme.