Mamata pays her respect to revolutionaries of Santhal uprising

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Hul Diwas showed her respect to the revolutionaries like Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu who spearheaded the Santhal uprising.



In her Twitter message Banerjee on Friday said: “On occasion of Hul Diwas, we honour the legacy of revolutionaries, Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu. Heading the Santhal Uprising, they stood against exploitation at the hands of Britishers and Zamindars. Their struggle shall forever be enshrined in our memories as a reminder to strive for freedom and equality.”

The ruling Trinamool Congress also remembered the brave hearts who fearlessly fought against the Zamindars oppression in the colonial era. “Today we commemorate the 168th Hul Diwas that marks the start of the 1855 Santhal Uprising spearheaded by brothers Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu. On this day we remember the brave Santhal leaders and the martyrs who fought fearlessly for the rights, freedom and dignity of their people against both colonial and zamindari oppression,” Trinamool Congress tweeted. It also said that the legacy of these revolutionaries serves as a powerful inspiration for all those striving for justice and equality. “Their legacy sets an example for future generations to stand up against exploitation,” Trinamool Congress further added in its Twitter handle.