Mamata: ‘Organised attempt underway to fill Bhowanipore with outsiders’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her concern over alleged ‘outsider infiltration’ in her own Bhowanipore Assembly Constituency.

In an audio message from North Bengal, Banerjee addressed the ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ of her Constituency that was held at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium. “An organised attempt is underway to fill Bhowanipore with outsiders. I have nothing to say about those who have been living here for a long time but some are coming from other states, purchasing land and constructing houses and then going elsewhere after making some money,” claimed Banerjee without taking the name of any particular political party.

She further alleged that in some areas within the Constituency, slums inhabited by the poor are being dismantled and big residential properties are coming up.

“I do not support such acts, and we need to be vigilant so that such things can be thwarted,” she added.

Banerjee, who attends this Bijoya Sammelani event at her Constituency every year, said that she has not been able to convey Bijaya greetings to the people in her Constituency as she travelled to North Bengal in the backdrop of the natural calamity.

“The voter list is being prepared, and if the need arises, then you have to put your name in the list afresh. Ensure that the names of everyone are in the voter list. Our party workers are our asset and we have to work unitedly,” she added.

Senior party leader Firhad Hakim, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, South Kolkata MP Mala Roy, MLA Rashbehari Debasish Kumar were present at the event. Setting an ambitious target of electing Banerjee from her Constituency, Hakim said: “In the 2026 Assembly elections, we must ensure that Didi wins Bhabanipur by at least one lakh votes.”

Bakshi urged all party workers to be united while contesting in the ensuing elections.