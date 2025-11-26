Mamata orders probe into ‘eye removed’ charge as CM’s convoy briefly halted

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy was briefly halted on Jessore Road near Barasat Medical College on Tuesday evening after family members of a 34-year-old deceased man staged a protest, alleging that one of his eyes had been removed while the body was in the hospital morgue.

The Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the family members of the deceased and assured them that a probe would be carried out into the incident. She also assured employment to the mother of the victim youth. She also urged the family to submit the biodata to the ADG South Bengal, who will collect it from the victim’s family.

“After some formalities, the victim’s mother will be given employment. The appointment letter would be handed over to the family on the day after tomorrow. If anybody is involved in the incident, a probe will be carried out to find out,” Banerjee told the family members who were staging a protest.

The victim, Pritam Ghosh (32), was hit by a matador while crossing the road in the Bamangachi area near Barasat. The people of the area and the family members rushed him to the Barasat Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead. After that, the body was sent for a postmortem. The family members alleged that when the body was handed over to them at the morgue, one of his eyes was found plucked.