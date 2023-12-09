Mamata opens & lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 271 crore

Kurseong: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had many gifts in store for the Darjeeling Hills and especially the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) before the Yuletide.



Along with inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 271 crore the Chief Minister also announced an additional grant of Rs 75 crore for the GTA. She gave her nod to several long-standing demands of the GTA along with announcing benefits for GTA employees and vacancies that would be

filled up soon.

“The GTA leaders, including Anit Thapa, have been constantly asking me for many things for the GTA. I have many things for the Hills,” she said at a government benefit distribution programme held in the Monteviot ground of Kurseong.

She announced that the salary of GTA regular employees as per pay rules of 2009 and 2019, will

be revised.

The Chief Minister announced a Death-cum-Retirement Benefit scheme for the GTA employees whereby GTA employees will receive Rs 20 lakh

gratuity on retirement along with 10-month leave encashment.

“The Regional School Service Commission for the Hills has been in-operational since 2003. We will immediately revive this. There are 590 vacancies in 146 Upper Primary and Secondary schools in the GTA. We will fill up these vacancies through the Regional SSC. We will have a school board under the GTA. Adhoc committee for the district school board will be made in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There are 1000 vacancies under the District school board. They will also be filled up,” Banerjee said.

Laying to rest the land document (patta) issue that has been plaguing the tea gardens of the Hills, Banerjee assured: “Patta had stopped here. Survey work has resumed to see how much land is under the possession of each tea garden worker. We will register the

names and Pattas will be given.” She stated that before this 23000 Pattas had been given in the Darjeeling district and 1200 Pattas in Kalimpong district.

Banerjee announced two new industrial parks of 14 acre and 5 acres in Kalimpong Block 1. “The Chief Secretary chaired a business meet in Siliguri on Thursday with assurances of Rs 24000 crore investments. The Hills, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik and Kurseong will reap the benefits of this. The boys and girls of the Hills have great skills. We will have the IT sector investing here” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister handed out benefits under different welfare schemes of the Government. “More than 550 people have been affected in the Teesta floods. We are giving Rs 70,000 to each. Anit Thapa, the GTA Chief is looking for suitable land to rehabilitate them,” stated Banerjee.

Talking about soft loans, Banerjee stated: “We

give several soft loans, including Rs 5 lakh each which

will be given to 2 lakh

youths to start their own business. We want homestays and other businesses to come up specially in tea gardens so that they can become self-reliant.”

Banerjee laid the foundation stones of 14 projects

at a cost of Rs 102 crore

along with inaugurating 11 projects at a cost of Rs 78 crore in the Darjeeling district. For the Kalimpong district, she laid foundation stones remotely for 28 projects for Rs 81.92 crore and inaugurated 7 projects worth Rs 8.67 crore.

“Every 5 years, during elections, there are some people who disturb the peace and tranquillity in the Hills thereby halting development. They always tell lies and give false assurances. I always

live up to my words. I do

what I promise,” added the Chief Minister.