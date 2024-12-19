Mamata opens Infosys Dev Centre; says 11 data centres coming up at Bengal Silicon Valley

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, inaugurated the iconic Infosys Development Centre that came up on 17 acres of land at Hatisala, New Town.

The 320,000 sq.ft. state-of-the-art facility entailing an investment of Rs 426 crore will accommodate over 4,000 employees in a hybrid working model.

“Today is a historic day with Infosys starting its new venture in Bengal which is now an IT hub. There are aplenty employment opportunities in the IT sector. This state-of-the-art facility, where 4,000 IT professionals will drive innovation, stands as a symbol of inclusivity, sustainability, and excellence. Infosys will create new glory and will attract other companies to invest in Bengal for development of IT industry,” Banerjee said, reiterating that Bengal is the leader in employment in the IT sector.

Banerjee assured of all possible assistance from the state for investment in Bengal.

“No man-days were lost in Bengal in the last 13 years. There is an investment of Rs 27,000 crore in Bengal Silicon Valley (BSV) that came up on 200 acres of land. There will be 75,000 IT jobs in BSV. Twenty eight companies have already started work. Forty companies took land there,” she added.

According to Banerjee, 11 data centres are coming up in BSV and over 2,200 IT companies are thriving in the state.

“Our efforts to make IT inclusive have also resulted in 22 IT parks across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, empowering local talent and entrepreneurs,” she maintained.

She further informed that Bengal is proud to lead with progressive IT and manufacturing policies, fostering immense opportunities for talent development and global connectivity.

“From our Broadband Policy in 2020 to the Data Centre Policy in 2021 and the Cable Landing Station Policy in 2023, we’ve laid a solid foundation for the growth of IT companies,” the Chief Minister said. Lauding Infosys’ commitment to gender sensitivity with 40 per cent of its workforce being women, and initiatives like a crèche and ‘Mom’s Nest’, Banerjee invited representatives from the IT major at the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled on February 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also pointed out that the world’s second-largest coal mine is coming up at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum which will make power tariffs in the state cheaper once functional.