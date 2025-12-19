Mamata opens Christmas Festival, calls for ‘harmony & compassion’

Kolkata: At the inauguration of the 15th Kolkata Christmas Festival in Park Street’s Allen Park, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for harmony and compassion, saying “humanity is above all” — and urging people to enjoy the festive spirit together. She highlighted that festivals like Christmas bring joy, unity, and cultural celebration to the city, reflecting Bengal’s inclusive ethos.

As part of the celebrations, the entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park, St Paul’s Cathedral Church and adjoining areas will be illuminated with special lighting and branding from December 18 to January 5. Illumination has also been arranged at Bow Barracks.

A busking programme will be held from December 21 to 23 in the Camac Street area. Cultural programmes by the Christian community will take place from December 18 to 23. Allen Park will remain closed on December 24 and 25, while the Kolkata Police will organise a cultural programme on December 26. From December 27 to 30, the Tourism Department will host cultural events featuring eminent artistes of West Bengal.

Park Street will also be pedestrian-friendly on key dates like December 24 and 25, allowing people to celebrate freely without vehicles. Security and crowd management efforts by police ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for families, tourists and locals alike.

The Chief Minister also announced the completion of the project – Conservation of ST. Andrew’s Church.

From the stage of the festival, Most Reverend Dr Elias Frank, the new Bishop of Kolkata and Most Reverend Poritosh Canning, moderator of the church of North Kolkata, echoed the inclusive spirit of the city.