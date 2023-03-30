Mamata on 2-day tour to East Midnapore on Apr 4, 5

Kolkata: With Panchayat elections round the corner, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit East Midnapore on April 4 and hold a public meeting. Banerjee is expected to be on a two-day tour in the district on April 4-5.



The State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the upcoming Panchayat polls, but TMC leaders have already started the exercise of building better coordination in the grassroots levels following the instructions from the party top brass. It was learnt that her campaign in East Midnapore will be centred on Digha.

She is expected to reach Digha by air on April 4 and subsequently hold a meeting with her party’s booth level workers at the Helipad ground. On April 5, she will address a public meeting.

In a bid to further strengthen the party’s organisational structure in rural areas ahead of the Panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress supremo will hold three meetings in a month in the districts. Banerjee has decided to hold meetings in the districts thrice a month to further strengthen the organisation there. The ruling party will seek to utilise its Duare Sarkar and Didir Suraksha Kawach campaigns to reach out to more people.

Sources in TMC said during her tour in East Midnapore, Banerjee may visit the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps being held there.

There are four sub-divisions and 25 blocks in East Midnapore district and approximately 223 Gram Panchayats.