Mamata offers puja at Boro Maa Temple, announces important projects for Naihati

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday offered puja at “Boro Maa” temple in Naihati and announced that a police outpost will be set up near the temple and the ‘pheri ghat’ (jetty) in the nearby region will be renovated.

The ‘pheri ghat’ will be named after “Boro Maa”, Banerjee said.

She said that Rs 10 lakh will be allotted for the renovation of jetty in Naihati.

She also announced that outpatient departments (OPDs) will be set up at Naihati and Bhatpara hospitals.

Around Rs 4 crore have been provided from the MPLAD fund of Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick for constructing the OPDs. A high-mast light will also be set up near the temple.

After offering puja at the temple, Banerjee told the media that she offered puja in the name of “Maa Mati Manush”.

“While offering puja, I am often asked about my ‘gotra’, I always say that it is ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’. I knew about the puja celebration at Boro Maa’s temple for a long time. I was unable to come here during Kali Puja as we hold a Kali Puja at my residence. I always say that I go to temples when I receive a call from the almighty. I express my gratitude to the people of Naihati for the bypoll victory and the people of Bengal as well for their love. I am also grateful to the temple trust and also the MLAs and chaitmen of various municipalities.”

Referring to violence in Naihati, Bhatpara, Kanchrapara, Kalyani during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said that she came to these places then to restore peace.

“Violence took place in these regions five years ago. Tortures were inflicted upon the people of Naihati. I came to Naihati and held a meeting. All the party offices were captured. My main objective was then to restore peace in the region,” Banerjee said.

Incidentally, TMC candidate from Naihati, Sanat Dey won the by-election by a margin of around 49,277 votes, bigger than the margin former MLA Partha Bhowmik had secured in the 2021 Assembly elections.