Mamata offers condolences to bereaved families, says ‘deeply pained’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was deeply pained by the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Chief Minister extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their “supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

“Deeply pained to learn that the Indian Army lost its valiant soldiers in an extremely tragic incident in J&K. Our jawans laid down their lives in the line of duty and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Banerjee tweeted.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the Army said in a statement.

It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.