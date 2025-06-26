Mamata: Odisha govt, BJP spreading misinformation over Digha Rath Yatra

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the alleged misinformation being spread by the Odisha government and BJP regarding the Rath Yatra celebrations in Digha Dham and said that only those who feel insecure or jealous about are engaging in such acts.

She emphasised that Bengal holds no animosity towards Odisha.

“We like Odisha. Many people from that state have also visited the Jagannath temple in Digha. We respect them,”

said Banerjee. “What they want to do is their concern, not ours. Let them continue their propaganda. We will do what we are supposed to do,” she added.

She expressed reverence for Puri’s Jagannath Temple and urged that Digha’s temple should be given equal respect.

“Just as I respect the Jagannath Temple in Puri, I hope they also respect our temple here,” she said. Responding to a recent remark by the King of Odisha – who had reportedly claimed that the Digha temple was not scripturally valid- Banerjee said: “I don’t claim to know all the scriptures. Scriptures are written by people. Religion, to me, is about humanity. Those offering prayers here are all knowledgeable about rituals.”

She reiterated that her government works for everyone, unlike those who merely chant slogans.

“They speak of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ but if that is truly their belief, why are they so bothered? Why this jealousy?” she questioned. She added that during the inauguration of the Digha Dham, Rajesh Daitapati, a sevayat (priest) from the Puri Temple, was present and performed the first Puja. “If he was here and did not object, then who are others to comment?” she asked.

Stressing that every state has the right to voice its opinion, Banerjee said: “Just like any other state, we too will speak for ourselves.

What’s wrong with that? They even filed an FIR against me, but I didn’t retaliate by filing one against them. That’s the difference between them and us.”