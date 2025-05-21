Mamata nominates Abhishek to represent TMC in Centre’s global anti-terror outreach mission

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has nominated the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, to represent the TMC in the Centre’s diplomatic outreach delegation to various countries.

Abhishek Banerjee will now join the Parliamentary team tasked with conveying India’s anti-terror message on the global stage.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s decision to nominate Abhishek followed a call from Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday morning, during which he discussed the party’s representation in the all-party delegation.

Banerjee is currently touring the North Bengal region. It was learnt that Rijiju called Banerjee and sought her suggestion for a representative from the Trinamool Congress.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs minister told Banerjee that the Centre should have consulted the party, it was learnt. During the conversation, Banerjee recommended the name of Abhishek, sources said.

On Monday, Rijiju had stated that the government had not sought names from political parties for the multi-party delegations.

“No party was asked to suggest names for the multi-party delegations rallying global support for India’s war against terror originating from Pakistan,” Rijiju said.

The Trinamool Congress chief stated on Monday that her party did not receive any request from the Centre for names on all-party delegations, and that the BJP cannot decide who represents the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan was previously selected as a member of the delegation from the Trinamool by the Centre.

The TMC chairperson clarified that neither the Central government nor the BJP requested the parent party to nominate someone; instead, they communicated with the TMC’s Parliamentary party.

Banerjee on Monday said that if her party is requested to send someone, they would definitely decide the name and tell the Centre.

She also affirmed her party’s support to the Centre in combating terrorists.

“No request came to us. If a request comes to us, then we could consider it. We are in favour of the country. In the external affairs issue, we have always supported the policy of the Centre,” Banerjee said on Monday.

Her statement, on Monday, came after a controversy broke out that TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was forced to opt out of the multi-party diplomatic delegation. The BJP attacked Bengal’s ruling party for the development.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated National GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage.”

As part of the Centre’s global outreach programme, seven MPs from various parties will each lead a delegation to different countries worldwide to showcase how India conducted an anti-terror operation.