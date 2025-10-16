Mamata: No need for Farakka Barrage, ‘do away with it if dredging can’t be done’

Darjeeling: “There is no need for the Farakka Barrage on the Ganga River. I have read scientific papers by eminent scientist Meghnad Saha, who was involved in national planning and river water control projects. If you can’t do dredging, remove the Farakka barrage. Let the river flow on its own natural course. At least the Centre should undertake the responsibility of dredging the rivers they have dams on,” was the strong message given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, raising the issues of rivers from Bhutan, along with dams of DVC, Farakka, and others releasing water, resulting in frequent floods in West Bengal. The Chief Minister, on Wednesday, chaired an administrative review meeting in the premises of Lal Kothi, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Secretariat in Darjeeling.

Banerjee expressed concerns over Sikkim. “There are 14 hydel projects in Sikkim. It’s a mountainous state with fragile rocks, frequent landslides, and high seismic activity. You are all exploiting nature. If you play with nature, nature will take its vengeance. Anytime a major disaster may strike, like Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand,” cautioned Banerjee.

She stated that she has asked the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to do a study on Darjeeling and Kalimpong. “This is an earthquake prone zone. Very soon we will get the report. These are young mountains,” stated Chief Minister Banerjee. She stated that the forest department should take up widespread plantation of vetiver grass in the banks of rivers to prevent erosion.

“Nature alone can counter nature,” she stated.

The Chief Minister stated that there was widespread damage in the plains and Hills of North Bengal caused by the incessant rainfall on October 4 and October 5. “The disaster took away the lives of 32 people, including 21 in Darjeeling, 9 in Jalpaiguri, and 2 in Cooch Behar. In the Darjeeling district alone, 1300 people were rescued; otherwise, the death toll would have risen. About 20,000 people have been shifted to safer locations in North Bengal with 37 relief camps. 6000 people are still residing in these camps. There are 55 Gruel Kitchens running,” informed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister stated that 1600 relief kits containing utensils, clothes, and ration have been distributed by the District Magistrate. “In my own capacity, I brought along with me 500 kits last week, and this time I have brought 5000 kits. Everyone has a responsibility and has to play their parts. Criticism alone will not help,” stated the Chief Minister.

She stated that now is the time for reconstruction. “Houses, bridges, culverts, roads, schools, health centers, dams, and agricultural land have been extensively damaged. We have to rebuild everything. She asked the DMs to submit reports on damages to agricultural land.

“There are 46 additional Sufal Bangla stalls in different districts from where vegetables can be procured at regulated rates. The State Government has procured 500 quintals of potato and 100 quintal of onion for these stalls” stated Banerjee.

Asd many as 1340 damaged electricity poles have been replaced; 262 distribution transformers repaired along with 2 electricity towers replaced. 228 drinking water schemes have suffered damages. 1128 m of embankment has been breached, along with 12680m of river banks eroded. 94 primary schools as well as 79 secondary schools have been damaged.

“We will build houses under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme for all those who have lost their houses in the deluge, including 36 houses in Subhashini Tea Estate in Alipurduar district,” assured the Chief Minister.

She also added that it will take another 20 to 25 days to rebuild the Rohini road connecting Kurseong with Siliguri. However there are two alternative roads operational at present.

“There will be a committee with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and representatives of the different concerned departments. The committee will include Ministers Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Udayan Guha; GTA Chief Anit Thapa; MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy of Dhupguri; Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb and the DGP. The committee will meet weekly and submit a report to me” stated the Chief Minister.

“Bengal does not beg. We have not been getting money for different schemes for the past 5 years from the Centre. Yet we are managing on our own. Such a natural calamity has struck our region, yet we have not received a penny from anyone. We, as the Bengal family, have tried our best to provide relief to the distressed,” stated the Chief Minister.

She stated that a Disaster Management fund has been created (West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority).

“Whoever wants can donate to this. All the West Bengal Cabinet ministers have pledged Rs 1 lakh each, along with Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb. I don’t have much. I am giving Rs 5 lakh from the book royalties I receive,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also awarded personnel from civil defence, fire brigade, district administration, police for their commendable efforts in rescue and relief work. She also urged the GTA, 4 Hill Municipalities and the District Administration to work together for rehabilitation and reconstruction work.