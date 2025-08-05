Mamata mourns Shibu Soren’s death, calls it ‘end of an era’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday mourned the demise of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, describing it as the end of an era in Jharkhand’s political and social history.

Soren, a towering figure in the tribal rights movement and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, died at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

He is remembered not only as a political leader but also as “Guruji” or “Guru Dishom” — a title of reverence among Adivasi communities.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Banerjee said: “Profoundly saddened by the demise of Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a former Union Minister, founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Guru Dishom for my Adivasi brothers and sisters.”

She offered her condolences to his son, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and the grieving family, adding that she had known the senior Soren personally and held him in deep respect.

Describing his contributions as monumental, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also posted a tribute, noting that Soren’s journey from grassroots activism to national politics was marked by “courage, sacrifice, and unshakeable faith in his people”.

“His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled,” Abhishek wrote, extending condolences to the Soren family and the people of Jharkhand.

Soren’s political legacy is closely tied to the formation of the Jharkhand state and the assertion of tribal identity in Indian politics. His demise marks the passing of one of eastern India’s most influential regional leaders.