Mamata mourns Dharmendra’s death

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of veteran Hindi film star Dharmendra, and said his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Banerjee said she was “deeply saddened” by the demise of the “legendary actor-hero”, adding that his immense contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

She extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the actor’s family, the film fraternity, and his countless fans and followers. Banerjee also said that Hema Malini, along with the actor’s sons and daughters, would now carry forward his rich legacy. “Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now,” Banerjee wrote on X.

“May his soul rest in peace,” she added.