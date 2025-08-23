Mamata mourns demise of Swraj Paul

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mourned the demise of renowned NRI industrialist Swraj Paul.

Taking to X, Banerjee said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Swraj Paul ji. He was a business tycoon, a formidable industrialist, a philanthropist, and an icon of the global Indian diaspora with deep Kolkata connections.” Remembering him further Banerjee added: “I knew him well and received his affection. We had interacted on joint efforts to develop Bengal. I offer my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members and his entire fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

NRI industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group, passed away in London at the age of 94 on Thursday evening. Surrounded by family during his final moments, his demise marks the end of an extraordinary life dedicated to industry, philanthropy, and public service. Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Lord Paul moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s seeking treatment for his daughter Ambika, who was

battling cancer.

Though Ambika passed away at the age of four, her memory inspired him to establish the Ambika Paul Foundation.