Mamata & Modi to hold election rallies in Cooch Behar on April 4

Cooch Behar: On April 4, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are set to hold election rallies in Cooch Behar. Modi will rally at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela ground for the BJP candidate, while Banerjee will hold a public meeting in Mathabhanga’s Gumani Hat for the TMC candidate. This clash of heavyweights is not new to Cooch Behar, having occurred in previous elections.



Election campaigning by heavyweight leaders has been ongoing in Cooch Behar since April 1. On one hand, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are holding rallies on the same day, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has two election rallies scheduled in the Cooch Behar district on April 1.

On April 2, Abhishek Banerjee will visit Cooch Behar to hold an organisational meeting with TMC leadership. In short, Cooch Behar is experiencing intense political turmoil during the elections, with TMC and BJP fiercely campaigning against each other, unwilling to yield an inch of ground. State and Cooch Behar district BJP leaders visited the Rash Mela grounds on Sunday. BJP state leader Mangal Pandey, BJP Cooch Behar district president Sukumar Roy, and others were present. BJP Cooch Behar district president Sukumar Roy said: “The Prime Minister is coming to Cooch Behar on April 4. We have already applied for all the necessary permissions.” Simultaneously, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is commencing her election campaign in Cooch Behar from Mathabhanga.

Cooch Behar district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmick said: “The Chief Minister is starting her election campaign in Cooch Behar from Mathabhanga, Gumanirhat. A public meeting will be held at Nagurhat of Tufanganj on April 5, Dinhatta Sahid Maidan on April 12 and Saheber Hat in Cooch Behar South Bidhan Sabha on April 15.”

De Bhowmick added: “People aren’t interested in the PM’s meeting. Past promises made at Rash Mela ground were not kept. They await the Chief Minister’s meeting, expecting over 50,000 attendees.”