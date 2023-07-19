Mamata meets victims of Panchayat poll violence at SSKM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP and statements by its leaders about bringing down her government. As she took a jibe at the BJP, saying they were shivering in fear, the BJP hit back, asking Congress and CPI(M) supporters not to trust politicians who work as ‘fixers’.

“First, ask them to turn over a bucket by themselves, then they can think of bringing down a government. First, let them think of doing that. They have no work. Their government has already fallen, that’s why since yesterday (Tuesday) you are shivering in fear,” Banerjee told reporters at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

She distributed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries during the Panchayat polls and are undergoing treatment at the SSKM.

“BJP’s sole focus is to create unrest, violence, and divide society. They have no other business, apart from indulging in destructive politics. However, INDIA is ready for the battle, and BJP will get a decisive reply. The people will reply to BJP, INDIA will face the battle. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is the name of the opposition alliance that was formed.”

Banerjee also said: “BJP, that keeps dreaming about toppling state governments, has now realised that their government at the Centre will be toppled by the people of INDIA very soon. The moment they came to know about our alliance, the saffron camp has started shivering with fear.”

During her meeting with her party supporters who were injured during the Panchayat polls, she said: “BJP couldn’t defeat us electorally, hence resorted to violence and thrashed our party workers. All those raising hue and cry about violence during the Panchayat elections, should know that the maximum number of casualties are from Trinamool Congress. The maximum number of deaths and injuries are from our party.”

The Trinamool Congress said its workers have suffered at the hands of opposition parties and violence took place only in a few booths where the opposition candidates have won.

She further stated: “I came to SSKM Hospital to meet the victims of those who have faced the brunt of attack from BJP goons in Nandigram and Khejuri. The violence that has been perpetrated by the BJP across the state is condemnable.”

Reiterating the earlier announcement of compensation announced by the state government for those who died in the violence, Banerjee said: “All those who’ve lost their lives in the violence during the entire Panchayat elections campaign, be it pre-poll or post-poll or during the election day, we are providing their families with Rs 2 lakh compensation, apart from a job to one of the family members.”

She further added: “We are providing Rs 50,000 as compensation to those who have suffered injuries in the violence perpetrated by the opposition during the Panchayat elections and are hospitalised. The remaining amount will be disbursed from our end within the next couple of days. The jobs are also ready, and we will start issuing letters to the kin of the deceased soon.”